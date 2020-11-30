The United Nations, UN, has condemned in the strongest terms Saturday’s killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno. Members of the Boko Haram sect on Saturday beheaded 45 farmers in Zamarmari area of Jere local government area of Borno State. However residents report that the number is as high as 110. According to AFP, the victims were mostly labourers from Sokoto state in northwest Nigeria, who were contracted to harvest paddy in the rice fields

UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a statement by his spokesperson Mr. Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday described the attack as a “horrific”, one.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to ensure that those responsible for “these heinous crimes” be quickly brought to justice.

“The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people of Nigeria. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured and calls for the immediate and safe return of the abductees and those still reported missing.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the UN to support the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism and in its response to pressing humanitarian needs in the northeast of the country,” the statement said.

The violence in the region has taken a toll of over 30,000 fatalities with about two million people displaced from their homes since 2009.

Earlier today, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had said that farmers who were killed by Boko Haram on Saturday did not have military clearance to be on the rice farms. Shehu said this in an interview with BBC on Monday, stating further that people need to know what it is like in the Lake Chad Basin area.

According to him, although much of those areas have been liberated from Boko Haram terrorists, there are a number of spaces that have not been cleared for the return of villagers who have been displaced.