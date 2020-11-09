The United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Amina Mohammed is billed to arrive Nigeria on Sunday on a working visit with other members of the global body.
Mohammed, who is leading a delegation of five high level members of the UN to four West African countries, is on a mission to hold discussions on how to build back the economies post-COVID.
A statement issued by the United Nations Information Centre in Nigeria on Sunday, said that the UN delegation will also visit Ghana, Niger and Sierra Leone, all between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.
“She is to discuss with Governments and other stakeholders on strategies to build back better after the devastations caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“During her time in Nigeria, she is expected to meet with H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Iran records 459 deaths in a day
“Ms Mohammed will also join Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to launch the ‘Nigeria UN Plus Offer For Socio-Economic Recovery – 2020 -2022’; as an offer for immediate and medium-term support to the Government and people of Nigeria in response to the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She will also join the Minister of Women Affairs to launch the Generation Equality campaign in Nigeria; to raise awareness about the Agenda of the Beijing Platform for Action and foster inter-generational exchange and dialogue to empower a new generation of women’s rights activists,” the statement said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the delegation include: Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).
Others are: Ms. Hannah Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU)
Also on the delegation are Ms. Cristina Duarte, Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Africa and Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator, Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, United Nations Development Programme.
Comments