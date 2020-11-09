Daily News

UN Deputy Scribe visits Nigeria, 3 other countries on Post-COVID economy

The United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Amina Mohammed is billed to arrive Nigeria on Sunday on a working visit with other members of the global body.

Mohammed, who is leading a delegation of five high level members of the UN to four West African countries, is on a mission to hold discussions on how to build back the economies post-COVID.

A statement issued by the United Nations Information Centre in Nigeria on Sunday, said that the UN delegation will also visit Ghana, Niger and Sierra Leone, all between Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

“She is to discuss with Governments and other stakeholders on strategies to build back better after the devastations caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“During her time in Nigeria, she is expected to meet with H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Ms Mohammed will also join Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to launch the ‘Nigeria UN Plus Offer For Socio-Economic Recovery – 2020 -2022’; as an offer for immediate and medium-term support to the Government and people of Nigeria in response to the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She will also join the Minister of Women Affairs to launch the Generation Equality campaign in Nigeria; to raise awareness about the Agenda of the Beijing Platform for Action and foster inter-generational exchange and dialogue to empower a new generation of women’s rights activists,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the delegation include: Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

Others are: Ms. Hannah Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU)

Also on the delegation are Ms. Cristina Duarte, Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Africa and Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator, Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, United Nations Development Programme.

