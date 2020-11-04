By Bashir Bello

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Nomansland, Kano State has again granted a popular Kano singer, Naziru Ahmad (Sarkin Waka) bail of two reliable sureties in like sum of N1 million.

Ahmad, was arraigned by the Kano State Censorship Board for allegedly releasing two uncensored and unlicensed musical songs titled “Gidan Sarauta” and “Sai Hakuri”.

The presiding Magistrate, Aminu Gabari granted the singer a bail with the condition that the two sureties must be his biological father or relations and secondly, Wakilin Gabas, Arewa or Kudu of Kano or in the alternative a Hisbah Commander in any of the 44 Local government area of the state.

Gabari also said the sureties must all deposit their international passports.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Bar. Wada A. Wada said the defendant sometime in September 12th, 2019 had committed the offence, an offence under section 112 of the Kano State Censorship Law 2001.

Bar. Wada told the court that the matter was transferred from two Magistrate courts located in Rijiyan Zaki and the other, court 16 where he was granted bail initially to the Chief Magistrate Court in Nomansland.

He, however, applied before the court for another day to commence the hearing and also retrieve the exhibit it earlier tendered before the courts to enable it tender before the court.

The defendant, Ahmad, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Court however granted the request and adjourned the case till December 1st, 2020 for commencement of hearing.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the singer in the two songs titled Gidan Sarauta and Sai Hakuri criticized the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

