University of Benin (UNIBEN)

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Wednesday, said its post-direct entry (Post-UDE) admission screening exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session would hold between December 14 and December 16.

The UNIBEN Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin, said that the exercise would hold in designated centres within Ugbowo campus.

“The screening exercise will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

“All candidates are expected to be seated latest one hour before the stipulated time for their screening exercise,” she said.

Ehanire further said that all applications should be made between Nov. 13 and Nov. 30, adding that candidates should have valid email accounts before commencing the application process.

She also urged the candidates to come to the screening centre with the NCDC-prescribed face masks and hand sanitiser, acknowledgement slip and screening invitation slip containing the screening schedule.

The public relations officer, however, said that candidates, who paid after the Nov. 30 deadline, would not be screened.