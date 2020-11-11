Breaking News

UNIBEN post-direct entry screening begins December 14

By
0
uniben-post-direct-entry-screening-begins-december-14
Views: Visits 3

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Wednesday, said its post-direct entry (Post-UDE) admission screening exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session would hold between December 14 and December 16.

The UNIBEN Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Benin, said that the exercise would hold in designated centres within Ugbowo campus.

“The screening exercise will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

“All candidates are expected to be seated latest one hour before the stipulated time for their screening exercise,” she said.

Ehanire further said that all applications should be made between Nov. 13 and Nov. 30, adding that candidates should have valid email accounts before commencing the application process.

She also urged the candidates to come to the screening centre with the NCDC-prescribed face masks and hand sanitiser, acknowledgement slip and screening invitation slip containing the screening schedule.

The public relations officer, however, said that candidates, who paid after the Nov. 30 deadline, would not be screened.





No comments yet

Ethiopia: Why It’s Necessary to Focus on Gender to Stop Malnutrition

Previous article

FG begins mass metering programme to cushion effect of newly introduced tariff

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News