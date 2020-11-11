Agency Reporter

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has postponed its Post-UTME (PUTME) admission screening to Dec. 2.

Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Benin.

“The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Post-UTME (PUTME) Admission Screening Exercise for 2020/2021 that was formerly scheduled to take place from Nov. 23, 2020, to Dec. 8, 2020, has been rescheduled.

“It will now hold from Dec. 2, 2020, to Dec. 12, 2020, at designated centres within Ugbowo campus of the university,” she said.

Ehanire said that the website would close by Nov.19, adding that all applications must be concluded online not later than midnight of the date.

“Candidates who pay after the deadline of Nov. 19, 2020, will not be screened.

“Candidates are advised to go back online as from Nov. 25, 2020, to print out the specific date, venue and time for screening,” she said.