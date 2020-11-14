Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

THE cleric in charge of Peace Sanctuary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Benin, Pastor Dele Balogun, has described the 100 Level Microbiology student of University of Benin (UNIBEN), Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, who was gangraped and murdered inside RCCG, as a very devout member of the church, who did not joke with the things of God.

He stated this on Friday in Benin, during a service of songs in honour of the deceased.

Pastor Balogun also noted that although the incident was painful, but the murdered undergraduate was committed to God’s work to the end.

Omozuwa’s remains were later interred at the Third Cemetery, Benin.

The members of Omozuwa’s family, in a press statement, described the gangraped undergraduate as a very hardworking and committed daughter, who would be greatly missed.

Read Also: Alumni donate boreholes to UNIBEN

They said she lived her life as a dedicated Christian, who took the things of God very seriously.

The undergraduate was reading her books inside the church, when she was gangraped and murdered.

Edo Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, later paraded six suspects: Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe, in connection with the dastardly act.