Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has cried out over high rate of female pupils out of school.

It said transition rate from primary to secondary schools is worrisome, considering that out of 358,079 estimated children that should be in junior secondary schools in Zamfara State, only 113,343 are enrolled.

UNICEF spoke through the National Chairperson of High Level Women Advocates (HILWA), Azuka Menkiti.

She and her team from 12 states and representative of the minister of education were in Zamfara State to visit the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mu’azu Magarya, as a prelude to a three-day workshop on girl child education scheduled to end today.

Menkiti said UNICEF is committed to supporting the state in improving access, learning outcome and strengthening school governance.

She said low enrolment, attendance and transition rate of girls in education is an issue in the state, adding that despite automatic admission into junior secondary schools, transition remained low.