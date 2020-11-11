UNILAG. Photo: LAGSCHOOLS

The suspended Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, is set to return to his seat.

This followed the recommendation of the panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate allegations of abuse of office and financial recklessness levelled against him by the Governing Council, led by now resigned Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

An official of the university, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed Ogundipe’s return, saying he has been exonerated from the charges preferred against him.

Ogundipe had challenged his removal and refused to vacate office.

The Babalakin-led council had named an acting vice-chancellor to take over from Ogundipe pending when a substantive VC would be appointed.

But following protests from the university community, particularly the Senate and the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government constituted an emergency visitation panel to look into the crisis and come up with recommendations.

While the panel was yet to submit its report, Babalakin resigned his chairmanship of the council, faulting the composition of the panel, saying he had no confidence in them.

