The University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) has returned the Chief of Staff to the Ogun State Governor, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, as its President for the next two years.

Salisu, was re-elected at the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association at the UNILAG Islamic Centre Hall, Akoka, Lagos.

Also re-elected were, an Associate Professor and Acting Head of Cell Biology and Genetics Department, Khalid Adekoya as well as Alhaji AbdulMajeed Raji of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as Deputy Presidents.

Head of Family Medicine Department at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr. Abdulmajeed Babatunde Akodu, joined the duo as the Deputy President (3).

Alhaja Mujidat Isiaka of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Dr. Azeezat Shopeyin-Dosunmu at the LUTH’s Community Medicine Department were elected Vice-Presidents for Akoka and LUTH.

An Associate Professor in the Geography Department of UNILAG, Dr. Shakirudeen Odunuga, was announced as the General Secretary while Superheads Nigeria Limited Recruitment Specialist Mustapha Kelani, was named as his Assistant.

The Nation Head of Motoring Desk and National Secretary of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Alhaji Tajudeen Adebanjo, and Lagos State government’s Physiotherapist employee, Azeezat Quadri, were elected as the Public Relations Officers (PROs) for Akoka and CMUL.

Other members of the exco are: Yusuff Jamiu (Financial Secretary); First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Principal Manager, Alhaja Muhidat Bello (Treasurer); KPMG Nigeria Risk Consultant, AbdulKabir Kuye (Internal Auditor); Lagos State University (LASU) School of Communication Lecturer, Dr. Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle and LUTH’s Senior Registrar, Dr. Aisha AbdulKareem-Yasir (Welfare Officers for Akoka and CMUL) and Mutiat Adeyemo of Stanbic IBTC Legal Unit (Legal Officer).

Alimi enjoined the exco to focus on economic empowerment, job placement and other forms of welfare support for the members.

“The new Executive Council should endeavour to utilise the available expertise, strengths and networks among our membership to obtain more mileage for the Association. All members should make themselves available for service when called upon by the Executive Council of UMA,” he said.

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and UMA’s Board of Trustee (BoT) Chairman Rasak Oladejo, congratulated the exco members.

Mrs. Salako-Oyedele prayed to Allah to guide the team towards a successful tenure.

Oladejo described the exco as a square peg in a square hole.

According to him, the calibre of the new team has what it takes to take the UMA to the next level. Salisu thanked everyone that participated physically and online in the AGM.

The UMA president solicited members’ support to strengthen the association.