The 2020/2021 Post-UTME Screening exercise of the University of Lagos has been postponed indefinitely.

“The University wishes to inform all prospective candidates of the 2020/2021 Post-UTME Screening exercise earlier slated for Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 12, 2020, that the screening has been postponed.” the University management said in a press statement on Thursday.

“New dates will be communicated as soon as possible. Any inconvenience occasioned by this postponement is highly regretted,” it added.

The university management earlier announced that the screening would hold between November 18 to Thursday, December 3, 2020.

But it was later rescheduled to hold from Monday, November 30 to Saturday, December 12, 2020.

UNILAG said the earlier postponement was as a result of a change in the date of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination of the National Examination Council.

It had said, “The exercise was rescheduled following the rescheduling of the 2020 SSCE of NECO.

“(It is also) in compliance with the directive from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that all institutions should conduct their Post-UTME screening exercise after the completion of the 2020 NECO examination.”