Ibrahim Adam

LABOUR has warned entrepreneurs against making workers the sacrificial lambs in an economic crisis.

President of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN) Segun David spoke at the 25th Annual National Management/Industrial Relations Seminar in Asaba, Delta State. He decried job losses in the sector through redundancy.

He said: “It is an open secret that the effects of COVID-19 cut across all facets of life. However, workers should not always be at the receiving end whenever there is a need to cut costs.”

According to him, the three-day programme was organised to draw attention to the plights of the sector and devise ways of solving the challenges.

David noted that workers in the sector sacrificed a lot during the lockdown to ensure survival and continuous running of some of their firms.

He added: “We, therefore, reject being used as scapegoats whenever management is contemplating on cost-cutting measures. There is a need for stakeholders’ (management and workers) to engage in meaningful deliberations that will improve input and output without job losses.”

General Manager (Human Asset Management) of Dangote Cement, Femi Adekunle, noted that redundancy was not an easy way out for the companies as they valued their workers seriously.

“Workers are our most essential part; they are the golden hen that lays the golden eggs. Without them, there wouldn’t be production..”