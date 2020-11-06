By Muyiwa Lucas

A second-year student of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mr. Abasiekeme Edet, has won N1,000,000 at the 4th edition of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Annual National Undergraduate Essay competition. The award presentation was held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State earlier in the week. Over 6, 000 entries were received for the competition, which was opened to only undergraduates in either their first or second year in the university.

The topic for this year’s essay contest was “Research & Development as a key lever for Local Content Implementation in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry.”

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, disclosed that the competition was geared towards developing human and material capacities, which is one of the key mandates of the board. He explained that the board sponsored the contest to create local content awareness among vibrant youths and make them advocates of Nigerian Content, which is critical to sustainable development of the local economy, job creation and national security.

Wabote, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Patrick Daziba Obah, commended the choice of the topic for this year’s competition, hinting that Research and Development is pivotal to national development and the bedrock of sustainable Local Content.

Obah indicated that the Board’s developed a 10-year R&D roadmap to help promote the culture of research and innovation in Nigeria and support local content development in the oil and gas industry. He identified some key initiatives under the R&D roadmap to include the establishment of a $50 million Nigerian Content R&D Fund, sponsorship of research prototypes, commercialisation of research findings and setting up of R&D Centres of Excellence (CoE) in five Nigerian universities.

In his remarks, the General Manager, Corporate Communication and Zonal Coordinator, NCDMB, Dr. Ginah O. Ginah, noted that the competition is one of the board’s interventions to improve the standard of education in Nigeria. He added that it aims to promote proficiency in writing, increase the participants’ awareness of local content and engender citizen engagement from undergraduate level. The chairman of the occasion and Vice Chancellor, Federal Medical University, Prof Ebitimitula Etebu represented by the Registrar, Dr Akpos Adesi, pointed out that national competition such as this helps to foster national unification and boost academic excellence. He applauded the board for sponsoring the competition and sought for its sustainability.

Edet thanked the board for organising the competition, which provided a challenge for students to research extensively and proffer solutions around the issues of local content. Miss. Oluwadamilola Elizabeth Oluwafela, a 200-Level Medical student, Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State emerged the first runner up and won a cash prize of N500,000, while Mr. Somtochukwu Samson Eze, a 100-level Medicine and Surgery student of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State placed third and won a cash prize of N300,000. Other finalists received HP laptops as consolation prizes.