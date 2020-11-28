The United States Ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, said in Tripoli on Saturday that his country will take “concrete steps in response to gross human rights violations and corruption and against those who undermine peace or security and stability in Libya”.

The envoy made this known while commenting on his country’s decision to impose sanctions against the pro-Haftar “Kaniyat” militia.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia he leads for their involvement in “massacres that killed hundreds of civilians”.

Since the departure of the militias from their stronghold in Tarhouna, southern Tripoli, more than a dozen mass graves have been discovered with dozens of bodies and human remains.

“These (Kaniyat militias) are not friends of peace in Libya,” Norland said in a statement issued Friday by the U.S. Embassy in Libya. He added that “his country supports the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the ongoing political process”.

He said “this support is not limited to those who support and assist in this process, but also includes the application of certain punitive measures against those who try to obstruct thie process”.

He stressed that “these measures are in the context of the real progress taking place in Libya, in particular the ceasefire and the ongoing political dialogue, as well as the setting of a date for elections”.

He emphasized that “the support of the United States is in holding such criminals accountable for causing unnecessary suffering to the Libyan people acting in a state of impunity”.

Vanguard News Nigeria