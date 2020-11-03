Daily News

Unknown gunmen shoot man, drive away car in Osun

By
By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Unknown gunmen were said to have killed one Tunji Akakaye, 38, of Ile Ayo area, Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the assailants on Monday stormed the house of the deceased around 10:30pm and after a short argument shot him in the chest.

The sound of the gun attracted neighbours to the scene and Akakaye was rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa, where he later died.

It was learnt that the gunmen also carted away the deceased’s Toyota Camry car.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the incident was reported at ‘A’ Division Ilesa on Tuesday, adding that Police has launched manhunt for the suspects.

“The issue was reported at ‘A’ Division in Ilesa on Tuesday by one of the neighbours who took the deceased to the hospital.

“However, Police have launched intensive manhunt for the suspects and we are assuring the public that the long arm of the law will catch up with them soonest”, she said.

