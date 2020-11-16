By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The late Mrs. Victoria Avarave Unongo, wife of former minister and elder statesman, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, will be laid to rest on December 5 in Benue State.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on the funeral arrangements, the husband, who was minister of Steel in the Second Republic, said she will be buried at the family sepulchre at Unongo village.

Unongo said his wife (nee Tseayo), “passed on to eternal glory, peacefully in her Gboko home at the age of 78.”

Unongo, the ex-chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, said activities leading to her burial tagged “Celebration of Life” would be spread out for four days, beginning from December 2nd through to her final interment at the sepulchre at Unongo village on December 5th.