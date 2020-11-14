Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The late Mrs Victoria Avarave Unongo, wife of former Minister and elder statesman, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, will be laid to rest on December 5, 2020, in Benue State.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on Saturday over the funeral arrangements, the husband, who was Minister of Steel in Nigeria’s second republic, said she will be buried at the family sepulchre at Unongo Village.

Unongo said his wife, (nee Tseayo), “passed on to Eternal Glory, peacefully in her Gboko residence at the age of 78.”

The ex-chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, said activities leading to her burial tagged “CELEBRATION OF LIFE” would be spread out for four days, beginning from Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 through to her final interment at the Sepulchre in Unongo Village on Saturday, December 5th, 2020.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Victoria was and still remains the wife of my youth. We were fiercely and passionately in love. She fought every battle of life I got sucked into, (and there were many) all her life, with every sinew of her strength, defending, supporting and protecting me in every situation! She was my truest Comrade and Companion.

“Queen Victoria was always by my side quietly but efficiently playing her role as a wife, mother and Comrade, sparing NOTHING! She was a loving, dutiful and caring mother to us all. I testify publicly for the records, Gentlemen of the Press!

“She related well with everybody, according to everyone dignity and respect. As long as you were a human being – able or disabled, young or old, sane or insane, Tiv or non-Tiv, white or black – she would serve you with dedication, devotion, honour and respect. She lived a Christ-like life and died a devoted Christian, very practical in her approach to the things of God. May we all be privileged to partake in such a glorious home call when our time comes. Amen.

“Gentlemen of the Press, this announcement serves as a formal notification to the general public as well as an invitation to the celebration of the life of this great and quintessential doyen of African womanhood, a Benue woman and mother of all!



May God grant her beautiful soul a peaceful rest in the bosom of her Maker.



Adieu, ‘Akpôkô’ my LOVE. Adieu!! The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh as it pleases Him – To God be the Glory!!” he said.



