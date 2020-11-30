By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin-city

Unprofessional conduct of some policemen in Edo State has been identified as the cause of the death of the wife of a lecturer of University of Benin’s (UNIBEN’s) Institute of Public Administration, Dr. William Okotie, 62.

Okotie also demanded compensation from government to be able to take good care of his family and settle debt incurred during the burial of his wife, Dr. Stella, of UNIBEN’s Institute of Education.

The don on Monday when he and his son, Ogheneochuko, appeared before members of Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, for victims of brutality by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and related abuses, disclosed that his wife’s recent death was avoidable, if the policemen were not struggling the steering with the driver of a mini-bus.

He noted that life had been so difficult for him and his family since he lost his wife to the recklessness of some policemen, while she was standing at the main gate of UNIBEN at Ugbowo, Benin.

Okotie said: “We do not know what happened between the mini-bus driver and the policemen. We only saw the policemen dragging the steering with the driver, until they hit my wife. My son and I were standing alongside my wife, when it happened.

“It has been hellish trying to take care of my family since the death of my wife, as I have to cook, dress the children for school and do school runs. It has not been easy with us. It is not something someone should experience.”

The don also expressed optimism of getting justice for his killed wife from members of the judicial panel of Inquiry.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, assured that justice would be delivered to all aggrieved parties, but noted that the panel could only make recommendations to Edo state government.