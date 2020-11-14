Daily News

[Update] Lekki Shootings: Military officers can testify, panel rules

Lekki Shootings: Army can testify ― Tribunal rules

Members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate by soldiers on the night of October 20 have ruled that military officers that appeared it before today can testify on the shooting that took place.

Currently the officers present at the sitting have started testifying.

More details soon…

