By Udeme Akpan

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has attributed the current Nigeria’s power blackout to ‘multiple trippings’.

In a message obtained by Vanguard, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, stated: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to inform electricity consumers nationwide that at 11:25 am today, the nation’s electricity grid experienced multiple trippings, which led to the collapse of the system.

“TCN has since commenced grid restoration; power has been successfully restored to every part of the country, except Calabar, Ugwuaji, Markurdi, Jos, Gombe, Yola, and Maiduguri axes. The effort is however ongoing to ensure full restoration nationwide.”

She added: “We regret the inconvenience this has caused electricity consumers. Investigations would be conducted to establish the immediate and remote cause(s) of the multiple trippings as soon as the grid is fully restored – considering that the grid had been relatively stable in the last couple of months.”

