Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, which is enmeshed in crisis across many states, will soon commence the registration of new members across Nigeria, an official said Tuesday.

Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor and head of the party’s national caretaker committee, said this in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buni said the president approved the registration of new members.

He said the approval is in accordance with Section 9.4 of the APC Constitution which states that “A Register of members shall be compiled and maintained at the Ward Level and be transmitted to the Secretariat of the Party at the Local Government Area, which shall transmit a copy to the State Headquarters, National Secretariat. Provided that the Party shall update its membership records every six months and remit updated copies to appropriate Secretariats. Thereafter, it shall be the responsibility of a member to ensure that his or her name is duly entered in the Ward Register.”

Mr Buni also said only the National Executive Committee of the APC could authorise an extension of his committee’s six months mandate.

He, however, could not say when the convention of the party, which his committee was mandated to organise, would hold.

Mr Buni said his committee has resolved many of the crises rocking the state chapters of the party and had attracted some members who left the party earlier including former House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and a former senator, Barnabas Gemade.

In his reaction to Zamfara ex-lawmaker, Kabiru Marafa, calling for his resignation over the lingering crisis in the state chapter of the party, Mr Buni said the committee is working to pacify all warring factions.

“Even as the situation is, we have discussed with the elders of the party to intervene and they are working on it to make sure that everybody is respected, everybody is listened to. The reconciliation continues,” he told State House correspondents after his meeting with Mr Buhari.