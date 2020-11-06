Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented a report on properties destroyed by hoodlums in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presentation took place in the President’s office in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

A tweet on the Presidency’s verified Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, explained: “President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a Report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday”, it said.

The Governor however declined to take questions from State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting.

The Nation had reported Ministers from the South West directed to relocate to their home states to douse tension fuelled by #ENDSARS protests have recommended thorough investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting incident, particularly the role of the military.

In their report presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), they also recommended the federal government should assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Economic Council (NEC).

They specifically recommended the use of the CBN Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism to assist victims of the arson attack across the country, beginning with Lagos.