By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has given a House of Representatives member, Umar Sani Dan Galadima (Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State) up till December 4 this year to produce Faisal, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail.

Faisal is being prosecuted before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on money laundering related offences. He was granted bail in December 2019, with Dan Galadima standing surety for him upon signing a N60million bond.

The court, on November 24, 2020, upon an application by the prosecution, revoked the bail granted the defendant on the grounds that he has absconded, and ordered his arrest.

The court also ordered the issuance of summons on the surety to show cause why he should either not forfeit the N60m he pledged while taking Faisal on bail or be sent to prison until he is able to produce the defendant.

On Wednesday, Dan Galadima attended court with a lawyer, Mohammed Sheriff, who said he was just briefed and needed them to file processes in response to the court’s order.

Lead prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar did not object to Sheriff’s request, noting that the surety, having chosen to attend court even before the summons was served on him, deserved to be allowed time to file his processes.

Ruling, Justice Okon Abang granted Dan Galadima’s time to respond and show why he should either not forfeit the N60m he pledged while taking Faisal on bail or be sent to prison until he is able to produce the defendant.

Earlier, the prosecution took its last witness, Ruqayya Ibrahim, an Investigator with the EFCC, who informed the court that the investigation conducted by her steam revealed that Faisal made false claims in relation to his property.

“The major finding of our investigation is that the companies and property mentioned are those he failed to declare. Also, we found that he was operating an account, which is a business name account, which he is not the owner,” the witness said.

At the conclusion of Ibrahim’s testimony, the prosecution closed its case. The court then, ruled and acceded to the prosecution’s application that the defence be foreclosed from cross-examining its witness, having abandoned the proceedings without giving any reason.

The court then adjourned till December 4 this year for the defence to open its case and for Faisal’s surety to show cause.

Earlier in the proceedings in the Maina trial, Justice Abang noted that the surety to the first defendant (Maina), Senator Ali Ndume has applied to the court for bail.

The court, on November 23, 2020 ordered Ndume’s remand in prison for failure to produce Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail.

Justice Abang said he has scheduled the Ndume’s bail application for hearing on Thursday and has also ordered the issuance of hearing notices on parties.

Meanwhile, a lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, engaged by Maina said on Wednesday that he has applied to quit the case.

Adedipe, who is representing Main’s company – Common Input Property and Investment Ltd – told the court that he has filed a notice, indicating his intention to withdraw from further representing his client.

The lawyer, who said his brief has not been perfected (he has not been paid by his client), apologised to the court for being absent from proceedings during some of the recent adjournments.

Ruling, Justice Okon Abang, who on the previous day, held that, by being absent in court, Adedipe has abandoned proceedings, noted that the notice the lawyer claimed to have filed was not in the court’s file.

The judge adjourned till December 3 this year for the continuation of trial.