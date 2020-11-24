By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday revoked the bail granted the son of ex-Chairman of the Pension Reform Tasks Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, Faisal and issued bench warrant for his arrest.

Faisal is being tried for money laundering related offence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the court.

Ruling on Tuesday, Justice Okon Abang granted an oral application by the prosecuting lawyer, Mohamed Abubakar for the revocation of Faisal’s bail and ordering his arrest for failing to turn up for his trial.

Justice Abang ordered the law enforcement agents should arrest Faisal anywhere he is found, and produce him before the court.

Abubakar had noted that Faisal has, in recent time, failed to attend court to stand trial, as against the undertaking by his surety, Umar Sani Dan Galadima (Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State) that he would always attend court.

Justice Abang also granted Abubakar’s request that summons be issued on Sani Dan Galadima to show cause why he should not forfeit the N60million bail bond he undertook to forfeit should Faisal jumps bail.

The judge ordered the lawmaker to attend court on Wednesday (November 25) to show cause, failing which an arrest order shall be made against him.

Earlier, in the case involving Maina and a firm – Common Input Property and Investment Limited, the court elected to continue with the trial despite the absence of the defendants and their lawyers.

The court had, on the previous day (November 23), ordered the remand of Maina’s surety, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume in prison pending when he is either able to produce Maina (who is believed to have jumped bail) or pay a bail bond of N500million into Federal Government’s account and produce a receipt), and adjourned till November 24, 2020 for continuation of trial.

At the commencement of proceedings on Tuesday, Abubakar, who is also leading the prosecution team, noted that neither Francis Oronsaye (who represented Maina on November 23, 2020) nor Adeola Adedipe (who, the court noted, last appeared in the case for the second defendant) was present.

Abubakar said, since the court had ruled that it will proceed with the trial in the absence of the defendant, the business of the day should not be held down by the defence lawyers’ decision to shun proceedings without given any reason.

He prayed the court to allow the prosecution continue with its case.

Ruling, Justice Abang agreed with noted that both defence lawyers stayed away from court without any reason, adding that the lawyers having chosen to abandon proceedings without giving any reason, they should have themselves to blame for their action.

He agreed with the prosecution that the scheduled business of the day should be allowed to proceed.

Abubakar then called his first witness of the day, identified as PW6, who was to be cross examined by the defence lawyers.

Upon application by the prosecution, Justice Abang closed the cross-examination by the first defendant’s lawyer, who had cross-examined the witness in part.

The judge foreclosed the second defendant’s lawyer from cross-examining the witness and discharged him on the grounds that the defendants have lost the opportunity to so cross-examine the witness having stayed away from proceedings without giving any reason.

The prosecution later called two more witnesses, who only testified in chief, with the court foreclosing the defence from cross-examining, on the same grounds.

The seventh prosecution witness, a property developer, Ali Sani told the court how Maina bought a property from him at N240m, using another name – Abdullahi Faisal.

He said the property was paid for in $1.4m cash by one Khalid Aliyu Biu, who acted as Maina’s agent.

The eight prosecution witness, identified as Ibrahim Abdulkareem, who now works in the Ministry of Water Resources.

He told the court how Maina allegedly used him and some of his colleagues to divert public funds.

The witness said he knew Maina when he (Maina) deployed between 2010 and 2011 by then Head of Service of the Federation (HOS), Stephen Oronsaye, from the Customs, Immigration and Prison Office (CIPO) office in Gwagwalada,Abuja to serve as the Chairman of Pension Task Team under the HOS.

Abdulkareem told the court that Maina allegedly used him and four of his colleagues to divert N140m from public coffers.

“Around 2010/11, Mr. Maina came to me with an application, requesting for forms for nationwide biometric enrolment exercise, amounting to N140m, for the biometric exercise.

He (Maina) directed that I should sign the application, since I am part of the Task Team, which I did. The application was forwarded to the HOS for approval, which the HOS granted approval for the exercise.

“After the approval, Mr. Maina directed that the money should be split into five accounts of staff under Permanent Secretary’s office, which was done. A total of N55, 999.000 was put into my account, while the rest were shared into the other of my colleagues’ accounts.

“He further directed that the money should be collected for onward submission to his (Maina’s) Secretary, Mrs. Ann, which we did all the money (N140m) were collected by me and paid to Mr. Ann,” the witness said.

The witness said Maina later collected from him, the original copy of a document signed by him (the witness) Mrs. Ann, acknowledging that she received that N140m cash from him.

He said he had made photocopy of the document, which was later tendered in court.

The trial continues on November 25.