By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed identity of a security aide attached to his convoy, who shot a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke on Thursday at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja.

The Speaker identified the security aide as Abdullahi Hassan.

Hassan, he said, has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation as well as administrative and judicial actions.

The Speaker, who has been advocating reforms of the security system, however said he will ensure the family of the late vendor gets justice.

According to him: “The unfortunate death of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken.

“Mr Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did.

“This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial actions. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

“I expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering.

“I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja.

“Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind.

“I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.”