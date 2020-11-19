By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday morning attacked the country home residence of the immediate former Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Seriake Dickson, killing a police officer attached to his security details.

The name of the police guard has not yet been established but it was learnt that he was a police inspector, who was the head guard in Dickson’s home in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the hoodlums who struck around 2:00am on Thursday came in three speedboats through the Forcados River overlooking Dickson’s home in his town.

It was further learnt that the hoodlums’ attempt to invade the residence of Dickson at the riverside community was repelled by the policemen on duty.

The hoodlums were said to have opened fire after disembarking from their boats on the policemen but the policemen in an attempt to repel them engaged in an exchange of gunfire which unfortunately led to the death of the police officer.

The motive of the assailants could not be ascertained but it was gathered that they had attacked the home in expectation to get their own share of the coming election’s money.

Dickson is the candidate representing the People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming senatorial election in Bayelsa West by-election and his chances of victory is very bright.

The invading hoodlums were said to have escaped through the same Forcados River they came through after a failed attempt to gain entrance to Dickson’s mansion in the town.

Dickson, in a statement on Thursday by his Media Advisor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, confirmed the attack on his residence, saying that they were repelled though a police officer lost his life during the attempted invasion.

He said that a gallant police team successfully prevented the gunmen who attempted to invade the compound through the Forcados River from gaining access.

He also said unfortunately that an unnamed police officer, who led the operation to repel the hoodlums, died in the attack.

Dickson and his family were said not to be in the compound during the attack having been away in Abuja and Yenagoa for about three weeks.

The former Governor condoled with the immediate family of the late police officer, the Inspector General of Police, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of police and the entire police team on the death of the gallant policeman.

Dickson said that the current time was indeed a trying one for the country, the police and the security agencies, and called on the society to give them the requisite support to effectively carry out the sensitive duty of securing the country.

The former Governor said that the Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies had commenced immediate investigation to unravel those who perpetrated the heinous acts.

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in the bid to fish out those behind the cruel act.

He called on his supporters across the Ijaw nation to give relevant information to the police to aid their investigation into the crime.

He urged everybody to remain calm to await the outcome of police investigation.

Reacting to the attack, Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, has strongly condemned Thursday’s attack on the Toru-Orua country home of his predecessor, Seriake Dickson.

The governor said in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Daniel Alabrah, that it was unthinkable that an illustrious son of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation as Dickson could be the target of such a mindless attack.

He said his government would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were apprehended and brought to book.

While commending the gallantry of the security personnel that repelled the attackers, Diri however, commiserated with the family of the police officer who unfortunately died as a result of the attack.

He also extended his condolences to the Inspector General of Police and the police authorities over the loss.

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the attack, saying that the unknown attackers came in three speedboats through the Forcados River and attempted to invade the residence of Dickson but were repelled by policemen on duty.

Spokesman for the command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed that an Inspector of Police who sustained gunshots injuries resulting from the fierce encounter with the gunmen, later died and his corpse had been deposited at the mortuary.

He said the command condoled with the family and relatives of the Inspector of Police who fought gallantly with his team to prevent the gunmen from invading the residence.

He stated: “The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, has visited the scene and appealed to members of the community to remain calm as the command is working assiduously to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.”