By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos state is once again blazing the trail by taking steps to put an end to some issues that has remained vexatious in the polity in recent times.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the state government is sending a bill to the state Assembly to stop payment of pensions and other entitlements to former governors and deputy governors.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this while presenting the state year 2021 budget estimates to the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The governor said this was necessary to cut the cost of governance in the state and to signal selflessness in public service.

“In light of keeping the costs of governance low and to signal selflessness in public service, we will be sending a draft executive bill to the House imminently for the repeal of the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former Governors and their Deputies.

“It is our firm belief that with dwindling revenues and the appurtenant inflationary growth rates, that we need to come up with innovative ways of keeping the costs of governance at a minimum while engendering a spirit of selflessness in public service.”