By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo Assembly has suspended 13 Caretaker chairmen of the Local Governments Areas (LGA) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state.

The affected caretaker chairmen are from five LGAs and eight LCDAs.

The indefinite suspension, which takes immediate effect, was announced during Tuesday plenary over “non-compliance to the resolution of the House on submission of the status of earthmoving equipment in their respective domains to the House as requested.”

The Assembly directed the affected caretaker chairmen to hand over to their Secretaries forthwith so as not to create any vacuum.

The lawmakers hinged the indefinite suspension on the failure of the suspended council bosses to submit a report of the status of earth-moving equipment in their respective councils as requested and directed.

The Assembly had directed all council chairmen to submit the report and issued an October 23, 2020 deadline for submission.

The affected council areas are: Ido; Oluyole; Ibadan North East LG; Itesiwaju and Oyo East.

The affected LCDA caretaker chairmen are those of Akinyele East; Lagelu West; Soro; Ogbomoso Central; Ogbomoso South; Ajorosun; Ibarapa North West and Oyo South East.

Speaking while ruling on the recommendation of the suspension, Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin said the affected caretaker chairmen demonstrated gross incompetence over their failure to bring a simple report on the state of earthmoving equipment in their different domains.

He added the Assembly was really disappointed over their action lost faith in their abilities and competencies.

He said: “In section 21 of the Local Government law, it says without prejudice to the provisions of this law and sequel to the petition received by the State House of Assembly and upon investigation, any culpable Chairman or Vice-Chairman shall be recommended for suspension or removal by a resolution of the House.

“It is not a witch-hunt of any chairman. Thirteen Caretaker Chairmen failed to honor and respect the directive of the House.”

Presenting the report of the Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters earlier, Hon Segun Ademola (Ibadan South East 2) said despite the grace of another two weeks given by the House to council chairmen yet to submit the report, 13 chairmen still failed to submit same as directed.

Deputy Speaker Muhammad Fadeyi commended the Committee for doing a good job and described the action of the thirteen chairmen as an affront and insult to the 9th Oyo House of Assembly, asking they should be suspended indefinitely.

Others, including the Majority Leader Sanjo Adedoyin; the Minority Leader Asimiyu Alarape; Hon Isiaka Tunde Oyo East/Oyo West and Hon Olusola Owolabi (Ibadan North East 2) were unanimous in applauding the decision of the House to suspend the chairmen.