A driver and his motor boy were Saturday morning killed after a 45,000 litre tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded in Lagos.

Ten persons sustained injuries and 23 vehicles burnt in the inferno that occurred around 1am on Kara Bridge, outward Lagos.

It was gathered the tanker went up in flames after its break failed, rammed into a barricade before overturning on the long bridge.

Commercial vehicles parked by a gas station, two trucks and cars displayed for sale were among those burnt.

The Nation reports that there was also fire outbreak along Cele-Ijesha Expressway around 11pm on Friday, just as Thursday’s Oando Tank farm inferno at Ijora Badia raged till Saturday morning when it was eventually put out.

Confirming the Kara Bridge explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it responded to the incident around 1:05am.

LASEMA’s Director General (DG), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said emergency responders comprising Lagos Fire Service and LASEMA officials were attacked by a group of “Fulani boys brandishing dangerous weapons” adding that the rescuers were forced to seek extra police cover from the Isheri Police Station.

“The operation commenced with the police protection until the group of assailants grew larger and caused significant damage to vehicles and threats to life of our personnel. The team has been forced to suspend the recovery operation for safety reasons.

“It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders and to allow them carry out their lifesaving duties.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said rescuers later returned to the scene with security reinforcements, adding that the fire was extinguished and the overturned tanker evacuated from the road.

He confirmed that the driver and his motorboy died in the incident, adding that 10 persons who sustained injuries were treated on the spot.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the 23 vehicles affected included the 45,000 litre capacity tanker, a luxurious passenger bus, two articulated vehicles and 19 cars.