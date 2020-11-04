Donald Trump may be poised to repeat the 2016 electoral upset, defying well enunciated polls that favoured Democratic Joe Biden to win the 2020 presidential elections.

President Trump is projected to win key swing states, Texas, Florida, Iowa, and Ohio. All these states had former vice-president Biden in the lead in the weeks leading up to the elections, according to multiple polls. However, four other swing states, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are still up for grabs.

Shortly before 1 a.m. (about 7a.m. Nigerian time), the morning after the elections, Mr Biden addressed his supporters, expressing hope despite a disappointing night for Democrats.

“We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election. We are going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying the votes is finished. It ain’t over until every vote is counted,” the former vice president said.

COVID-19-era restrictions have caused significant shifts in the 2020 elections, with more than 94 million ballots mailed in ahead of the election day. This number makes up over two-thirds of the total electoral votes in 2016. A consequence of this new trend is that by elections night, many votes remained uncounted. Some states have yet to begin counting the mailed in ballots while some states, including battleground states, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, could only start processing mailed in ballots on Election Day.

Furthermore, many mailed ballots are yet to arrive at the designated polling centers. Over 20 states will continue to count mailed in ballots that arrive after November 3, so long as the ballot is postmarked by Election Day. This is expected to cause significant delays in vote tallying.

President Trump has alluded that such delays could imply voter fraud, a point that has no real backing. Shortly after Mr Biden’s early morning remarks, President Trump tweeted more unsubstantiated accusations.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he tweeted.

Twitter immediately flagged the statement as misleading. Twitter’s civic integrity policy flagged the tweet for sharing misleading information about the elections.

Four outstanding states could now determine the electoral outcome: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.