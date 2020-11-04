The US Air Force has just tested a new line of its ‘G-suits’ that have been specifically modified to better fit – and keep safe – the growing influx of female pilots who are enlisting in the service.

Five female fighter pilots, and one female aircrew member, each tested a modified Advanced Technology Anti-Gravity Suit (ATAGS) at Eglin Air Force Base, in Florida, between October 26 and October 30, the Air Force revealed Tuesday.

The suit, first introduced in 2001, is a specialized compression gear worn over a flight suit that helps pump blood through the body during high G-forces and helps prevent pilots from losing consciousness during maneuvers.

However, the suit was originally designed primarily with the male body in mind and offers little in the way of adjustability.

But now, the Air Force has redesigned it to include more comprehensive adjustment straps to accommodate a variety of body types, and an optional, form-fitted waist compression.

The service has manufactured wide lacing panels in the waist, thighs and calves of the suit, which they say allows it to be more readily adjusted for different body proportions. The new suit also provides the option of a ‘”darted” or tailored, custom waist that does not reduce performance of the waist bladder that inflates during high-G maneuvers’

‘In the past, some pilots with a shorter torso have had issues with ATAGS that were too large riding up and causing bruising on the rib cages, while pilots who are hard-to-fit may have had one size that fits through the legs, but need a smaller size in the waist,’ said Charles Cruze, an engineer with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Human Systems Division, in a press release.

‘Now, the waist can now be darted up to 3.75 inches, allowing for a more custom and accurate fit, preventing both of those issues.’

While the new lacing panels will come as standard for all new G-suits, the tailored waist portion will only be provided for the men and women who need it.

The ATAGS tests were conducted by the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, which falls under the 53rd, in conjunction with the 46th Test Squadron and 96th Test Wing, Military.com reported.

As part of the test, the five pilots and one aircrew member wore the modified suit while flying F-16 Fighting Falcons, conducting low- and high-G basic fighter maneuvers during 20 different sorties, a term that refers to an attack being made from a position of defence.

For safety purposes, two-seater training F-16 models were used for the test, with one pilot wearing the modified suit and the co-pilot wearing the standard suit as back up in the event of a malfunction with the new ATAGS.

The test pilots also evaluated the suits during regular activities such as sitting, standing, walking and climbing into and out of the aircraft.

Capt. Brittany Trimble, an F-16 instructor pilot who took part in the test, said she felt a definite improvement in the new suit.

‘As more women strap into fast jets to get the mission done, I think the Air Force is heading in the right direction,’ she said.

‘I definitely noticed improvement with the new updates and the darted waist in particular. I honestly didn’t expect to notice much of a difference because I’d never noticed significant issues with the ATAGS sizes before, but I was pleasantly surprised that these upgrades increased the ATAGS functionality significantly under G.’

Trimble expressed the importance of such tests, because they will ‘increase the lethality of those who no longer have their mask slip down during a sortie, their G-suit crunch under their waist, or the extra fabric of a too big anti-exposure suit get in the way of their movements in the jet.

‘These don’t seem like big issues, but everything counts in the air, and having gear that fits and works as intended should be the standard,’ Trimble said.

Women were given the green light to pilot combat aircraft by Congress in December 1991. Then in April 1993, then-Secretary of Defense Les Aspin lifted the Pentagon’s prohibition on women taking combat aircraft assignments.

In 2018, former Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein launched a review of all equipment used by air crew — from boots to flight suits — to ensure that both men and women have access to equipment that adequately fits their frames.

According to the Air Force’s Personnel Center statistics, the service has just over 800 female pilots, with another roughly 580 women serving as navigators or air battle managers.

The Air Force is aiming to roll out the enhanced G-suits to fighter pilots and aircrew within the next 12-24 months, the service said in its news release.