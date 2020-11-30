By Vincent Ikuomola Abuja

United States (U.S) has condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Boko Haram sect is suspected to have carried out the dastardly act.

The victims were harvesting rice when the terrorists unexpectedly pounced on them killing and abducting some.

Reacting to the latest insecurity situation, the U.S embassy stated, “The United States condemns in the strongest terms the November 28 violent attack in Borno, Nigeria. The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped.

“These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice.”