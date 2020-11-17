The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States spiked to 166,000 yesterday as hospitalizations nationwide surged to a record high of 73,000.

Deaths are still trending upwards nationally with the number of Americans dying of COVID-19 increasing by 12 percent in the last week.

The daily death toll, which was just shy of 1,000 fatalities yesterday, is still well below the peak 2,500 deaths recorded in April during the initial peak of the virus.

The US has recorded more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases in the last week alone as new infections rose in every state except for Hawaii. It marks the fastest time it has taken for the national tally to grow by a million cases throughout the pandemic.

In the last week, the sharpest increases in new cases occurred in the Northeast with states like New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont seeing a surge after managing to control the spread over the summer.

States in the Midwest, including Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and the Dakotas, still continue to record the most new cases per capita.

The COVID-19 crisis is deepening at overwhelmed hospitals across the country with some reaching, or nearing, capacity – particularly in the Midwest where cases are highest per capita.

Forty states have reported record daily increases in COVID-19 cases this month and 26 states have had single-day highs in hospitalizations.

This new wave is more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer, which occurred in the Northeast and Sunbelt states, respectively.

While fatalities – which are averaging about 1,000 per day – could still potentially rise given it takes time for people to get sick and die, doctors believe the death toll might not be as bad as the initial waves because doctors now better know how to treat severe cases, meaning higher percentages of the COVID-19 patients who go into intensive care units are coming out alive.

Patients also have the benefit of new treatments, namely remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an antibody drug that won emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week.

In the last week, about 10 percent of COVID-19 tests nationwide came back positive, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

It means one out of every 315 Americans tested positive for coronavirus in the past week. Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota all had positive test rates over 50 percent. The World Health Organization considers rates above 5 percent concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

The US is facing what health experts say will be a dark winter because of the onset of cold weather and crowded holiday gatherings, as well as a disregard for mask-wearing and other precautions.

Several governors, from the coastal states of New Jersey and California to the heartland of Iowa and Ohio, acted on Monday to restrict gatherings and boost face-coverings in confronting a coronavirus surge they warned is out of control.

Each of the four governors, representing both ends of America’s political divide and a mix of urban and rural regions, cited health data showing the pandemic reaching its most perilous point yet, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and claim thousands more lives in the weeks ahead.

They acknowledged that tighter limits on social interactions would prove especially difficult through the winter holidays. But without efforts to immediately tamp down the spread of the virus, the governors warned, more drastic action would be necessary in the near future.

Health experts have projected the coming holiday travel season and the onset of colder weather, with more people tending to congregate indoors, is likely to worsen the situation.

Hospitalizations nationwide surged to a record high of 73,000 yesterday, which is now well above the previous peak of 59,000 hospitalizations back in April

Currently, hospitalizations per million people are the highest in the Midwest. South Dakota currently has 633 patients in hospital per one million people. North Dakota follow behind with 525 patients per one million

The spike in cases and hospitalizations has been especially striking in places like Iowa, a largely rural, Midwestern Corn Belt state spared the worst ravages of the pandemic when it began eight months ago.

Iowa, for example, has registered more than new 52,000 infections over the past two weeks, about the same number documented from March to mid-August, with COVID-19 accounting for one in every four patients now hospitalized in the state.

‘No one wants to do this,’ Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, said in announcing that all indoor gatherings for social, leisure and community events will be limited to 15 people, with outdoor gatherings limited to 30, weddings and funerals included.

In addition, Iowa’s restaurants and bars will be ordered to close by 10pm and masks will be newly required for anyone spending at least 15 minutes in an indoor public space without being able to socially distance.

Reynolds said success hinged on public cooperation rather than enforcement.

‘If Iowans don’t buy into this, we lose,’ Reynolds told a news conference. ‘Businesses will close once again. More schools will be forced to go online, our healthcare system will fail, and the cost in human life will be high.’

Similar messages were delivered on Monday by the Democratic governors of California and New Jersey, and their Republican counterpart in Ohio.

Some of the most aggressive new actions to confront the crisis were being taken at the local level, such as in Philadelphia, the nation’s sixth most populous city.

Officials there on Monday ordered a ban on ‘indoor gatherings of any size in any location, public or private,’ except among individuals who live together.

‘We need to keep this virus from jumping from one household to another,’ city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley told a news conference.

If the current rate of ‘exponential’ growth in cases continues, hospitals will soon be strained to their limits and more than 1,000 people could die in Pennsylvania’s largest city over the next six weeks, Farley said.

In neighboring New Jersey, one of the hardest-hit states in the early phase of the pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy said he was ordering gatherings of people from different households limited to 10 indoors, down from 25, while the mandatory cap on outdoor gatherings will be lowered to 150 from 500.

Across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was applying ’emergency brakes’ to his reopening plan, citing a doubling in the daily number of COVID-19 cases reported across the state over the past 10 days. Under Newsom’s announcement, commercial and social restrictions will be tightened starting Tuesday in 40 of the state’s 58 counties, covering the vast majority of its 40 million residents.

The crackdown means no indoor service in bars and restaurants and more restrictions on many other businesses and public gatherings. California is also strengthening its face covering guidance to require individuals to wear a mask whenever outside their home, with limited exceptions, Newsom said.

In Ohio, where daily case tallies have increased by 17 percent and total hospitalizations by at least 25 percent in the past week, the state’s health department issued a revised order to limit mass gatherings starting on Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced.

In New York, the former epicenter of the US outbreak, COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest they have been since June. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,500 positive tests per day. The state’s hospitals and nursing homes have reported 185 deaths over the past seven days.

New York has struggled to contain rising rates of coronavirus infections in recent weeks with various clusters in Brooklyn, Westchester and the Finger Lakes.

Gov Andrew Cuomo last week limited private indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people ahead of Thanksgiving.

One of upstate New York’s county sheriffs said on Monday that his deputies would not be enforcing Cuomo’s executive order. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino, who is a Republican, told the Times Union: ‘As a lawyer, former DA and judge, if I got brought into court I can’t justify it constitutionally. The threat is not so great that we should be limiting who they can have for Thanksgiving.

‘People have enough anxiety in their life without thinking that the police are going to come to their door and check on how many people are there.’