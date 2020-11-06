By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Coronavirus hospitalizations across the United States have breached 52,000 for the first time in three months as cases spike to record daily highs of more than 100,000 – but deaths are still down 53 percent compared to April.

Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of COVID-19 patients on Wednesday as the US set a one-day record for new cases with more than 102,000 infections reported.

While deaths are trending slightly higher with just over 1,000 fatalities reported on Wednesday, they are still not rising at the same rates as infections and hospitalizations.

The average number of daily deaths is currently down 53 percent compared to the spring peak seven months ago.

Deaths are a lagging indicator and can potentially rise several weeks after cases increase.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently hitting the Midwest and Southwest the hardest.

Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on Wednesday, including Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.

The current surge in infections is threatening to push the nation’s health care system to the edge of capacity.

In addition to rising cases, hospitalizations on Wednesday topped 52,000 for the first time in three months.

That toll is inching closer to the peak 59,700 hospitalizations that were recorded in April when hard-hit states like New York and New Jersey feared they wouldn’t have enough hospital bed capacity.

Hospitalizations have been on the rise since late September after there was a resurgence in infections nationwide.

Fourteen states reported record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.

North Dakota currently has only six free intensive care unit beds across the entire state.

Southern states, led by Texas, have the highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations with nearly 20,000 patients or 40 percent of the national total, followed by the Midwest, West and Northeast.

This week, Texas has reported the highest number of hospitalized patients with 5,936, followed by Illinois with 3,594 and California with 3,270 patients.

While California has three times as many people as Illinois, new cases have been the highest per capita in the Midwest.

Illinois reported 48,579 cases in the last seven days, more than any other state.

Texas, which has twice as many residents, reported 47,932 cases and both California and Florida reported about 30,000 new cases each.

The spike in cases can, at least in part, be attributed to an increase in testing. Hospitalization, however, are a key metric because they are not impacted by the amount of testing done.

The proportion of tests coming back positive is greater than 50 percent in South Dakota and more than 40 percent in Iowa and Wyoming.

In comparison, the positivity rate in New York – the former epicenter of the US outbreak – is currently at about 1.5 percent.

The World Health Organization says rates of more than 5 percent are concerning because they indicate undetected community transmission.

Health experts believe the virus is surging because of private social gatherings, colder temperatures driving people inside and Americans’ fatigue with COVID-19 restrictions that have now been in place for more than six months.