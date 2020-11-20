President-elect Joe Biden‘s legal advisor blasted the ‘appalling’ move by President Trump to seek to overturn the results of the election in Michigan and battleground states where he lost, but said Friday the effort won’t work.

‘It’s an abuse of office,’ Biden legal advisor Bob Bauer told reporters by video.

“It’s an open attempt to intimidate election officials. It’s absolutely appalling.’

Even as Bauer and Biden himself have turned up the volume in their denunciations in recent days, Bauer continued to maintain the effort would be fruitless.

‘There is however no chance whatsoever that Donald Trump can be successful in what it is that he is trying to do,’ he said. He cited what he called the ‘complete, ignominious collapse’ of the Trump team’s legal case across states.

He spoke on a day when Trump is meeting with the Republican heads of the Michigan legislature, in part of a plan to get lawmakers to use their majority to overturn Biden’s lead of more than 150,000 votes in the state.

It’s a move that Democrats and a smattering of senior Republicans call brazen and illegal – but that Bauer said simply won’t happen successfully.

‘What Donald Trump has done, and is continuing to do is to denigrate and defame and deride this entire process, and to allege to the American public that what they know in their hearts is not true is somehow true and that the election that occurred on November 3 …was somehow legitimate,’ he said.

‘And that’s a serious, serious act of have a president to deal with unprecedented in presidential history.’

But he added: ‘No state legislature in our country’s history ever has done what Donald Trump is apparently agitating for the Michigan state legislature to do, which is to ignore the results of a popular vote election and wrest control from the voters.’

‘It cannot be done,’ he said. ‘The Constitution does not permit a state legislature to do what Donald Trump wants the Michigan state legislature to do,’ since it has already decided the popular vote would determine the outcome.

He spoke shortly before White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave her first briefing since the Nov. 3 elections, where Biden has won 306 electoral votes – although states are approaching a series of official certification deadlines.

She wouldn’t say when Trump would concede, or when he would allow for a proper transfer of power to Biden.

‘There are very real claims out there that the campaign is pursuing,’ she said. ‘These are real claims. These individuals deserve to be heard.’

She also claimed that Trump’s meeting with the Michigan legislators was not out of the ordinary.

‘This is not an advocacy meeting,’ she told reporters.

She spoke a day after lawyers on Trump’s legal team spoke to the press and raised a series of wild allegations about left-wing influences from Venezuela, the Clinton foundation, voting machines, and Democratic machine politicians contributing to election ‘fraud.’

Trump this week called a member of the Wayne County board of canvassers after a dramatic meeting where she and another Republican refused to certify the results, then backed down after an angry zoom meeting. Following the call, she filed an affidavit saying she was seeking to ‘rescind’ her vote, which sent the process on to a state canvassing board.

Trump invited Michigan Republican leaders of the state legislature, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, to the White House Friday.

‘I hope they wear masks and I hope they stay safe,’ Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said of Chatfield and Shirkey’s visit. ‘All the meetings in the world, though, can’t take away from the fact that Joe Biden won Michigan by over 150,000 votes.’

Biden won Michigan 51% to Trump’s 48% or by 154,000 votes, according to the current unofficial results. All 83 counties have approved their tallies and the state is expected to start the certification process on Monday.

The president and his allies appear to be pursing the questionable legal theory that if the states don’t certify the election results, the Republican-controlled state legislatures can intervene and appoint pro-Trump electors in states Biden won. Those electors would cast their ballot for Trump when the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14 – thereby handing him the presidency.

Election experts say there is no scenario in which this could happen and even some Republican lawmakers in those states have dismissed the idea.

Biden has brushed aside concerns Trump’s efforts will undermine his forthcoming administration but did express concern about what it would do to American democracy.

‘I just – It’s hard to fathom how this man thinks,’ Biden said. ‘It’s hard to fathom. I’m confident he knows he hasn’t won. He’s not going to win and we’re going to be sworn in January 20th,’ Biden said Friday.

‘I just you know, far from me to question his motive but it’s just outrageous what he’s doing,’ he added.

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said in a statement Thursday night following a bizarre press conference headed by Rudy Giuliani: ”It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.’

Trump blasted Romney as a ‘RINO,’ a Republican In Name Only.

Said Bauer: ‘The Trump campaign and their allies have now lost a staggering 28 lawsuits in the 17 days since election day. And that comes on top of the six cases that had been dismissed, that they had filed in the months previous. So from losing, essentially, once a month in court, they are now losing more than once a day.’