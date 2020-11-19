By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 08:18 EST, 19 November 2020 | Updated: 12:14 EST, 19 November 2020

Business leaders are turning on Donald Trump claiming he can still continue litigating the results of the election while cooperating with Joe Biden‘s transition team.

CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Tom Donohue, a longtime confidant of Republican presidents, acknowledged to Axios in a report published Thursday that Biden is the winner of the presidential election.

Donohue said in a statement that Trump ‘should not delay the transition a moment longer.’

‘President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running,’ the Chamber of Commerce boss said.

‘[W]hile the Trump administration can continue litigating to confirm election outcomes, for the sake of Americans’ safety and well-being, it should not delay the transition a moment longer.’

Other business leaders have also acknowledged Biden’s victory, and called for the transition of power.

The Business Roundtable, which represents top CEOs, congratulated ‘President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris’ on November 7, the day most major media outlets began calling the election for the former vice president.

CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Tom Donohue, a longtime confidant of Republican presidents, said: ‘[W]hile the Trump administration can continue litigating to confirm election outcomes, for the sake of Americans’ safety and well-being, it should not delay the transition a moment longer’

Business leaders are lining up to tell President Donald Trump to accept Joe Biden is the election winner and allow the transition process to commence

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (left) and president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons (right) have also acknlowledged Biden’s win and have called for a start to the transition process

Specifically, these top executives are calling on the General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy to ascertain the election for Biden and sign the appropriate papers to allow the transition to commence.

This would include Biden finally being looped in on daily intelligence briefings, which is typical for a president-elect to receive before taking office.

Even several Republican lawmakers have called on the GSA to allow this process to begin – all while defending Trump’s right to bring up lawsuits over the election and ballot tabulation process.

National Association of Manufacturers president and CEO Jay Timmons said Murphy should sign the letter opening transition resources to Biden’s team.

‘Further, we call on the Trump administration to work cooperatively with President-elect Biden and his team,’ Timmons along with other NAM leaders demanded.

Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, told the New York times that the U.S. ‘needs a peaceful transition.’

‘We had an election. We have a new president,’ Dimon said. ‘You should support that whether you like it or not because it’s based on a system of faith and trust.’

At first, business leaders were holding back, but they are now saying that Trump needs to admit defeat and move on.

Now 16 days after Election Day, the president is still railing against the resulting, insisting on Twitter that he is the actual winner.

His team has initiated lawsuits in several states, like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia, to try and launch investigations into the election process, which Trump says was full of ‘fraud’ and ‘cheating.’

These leaders specifically want General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy to ascertain the election for Biden to allow the transition to commence

Many courts have declined to take on these cases or have immediately struck the claims down.

Biden declared victory four days after the election, when projections showed him with enough Electoral College votes in enough states to go over the 270 threshold needed for victory.

He also formed his transition team, including forming his own coronavirus task force, as he prepares to take office on January 20.

Trump’s team insists there will be a ‘peaceful transition’, but only if it is shown Biden is the ‘true’ winner.