Donald Trump Jr has called on his father to ‘fight to the death’ over the presidential election as he echoed his unfounded claims of voter fraud and cheating after Trump’s voting leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia slipped further.

The president’s eldest son made the comments on Thursday as he spoke at a news conference at the Georgia Republican Party Headquarters in Atlanta.

‘I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death so that we get full transparency in the process,’ Don Jr said.

‘And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this unless they are actually cheating.’

Donald Trump Jr gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Georgia Republican Party headquarters Thursday

Don Jr cast doubt on the counting process, accusing Democrats of ignoring election deadlines, claiming boxes of invalid ballots ‘magically’ appeared in Democratic states and counties after voting had ended.

‘We know that’s against the law but you get in front of a Democrat judge and a Democrat city with Democrat control and it’s okay,’ he said.

‘I think the Democrats are used to this from a Republican party that hasn’t had a backbone – you’re not going to see that this time around.’

He also claimed it was a ‘statistical impossibility’ for Trump not to receive a single vote in certain counties where up to a total of 123,000 ballots were all counted in Joe Biden’s favor.

‘Does anyone believe that this is possible?,’ he asked prompting a resounding ‘no’ from the crowd. ‘Because it’s not, it’s a statistical impossibility. It’s happened not just once, it’s happened over and over again.’

‘Americans need to know that this is not a banana republic and right now very few people have faith that’s not the case,’ he added.

Don Jr made similar comments in a tweet earlier in the evening, in which he said he father should ‘go to total war’ and ‘expose all of the fraud that has been going on for far too long.’

He later responded to the warning label in a follow up tweet saying: ‘Twitter is censoring and flagging this of course why would we not want to find out if these things exist?

‘If they don’t then we will find nothing and people could maybe regain some faith in the process which doesn’t exist now. Why would they be against finding potential fraud?’

His comments came just moments after President Trump called the entire election process into question in an extraordinary White House statement which television networks turned off.

Trump claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy by ‘big media, big money and big tech,’ for ‘historic election interference.’

Donald Trump takes to the White House briefing room podium to claim he won

Trump claimed that if all ‘legal votes’ were counted he would win the presidential election as he charged Democrats with trying to steal the contest ‘corruptly’ in a suddenly-announced White House address delivered as his voting leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia slipped further.

At the podium in the briefing room he spoke for 17 minutes, largely reading from a script, listing his grievances at Joe Biden’s campaign, ‘suppression polls’ and ‘fraud.’

Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania is slipping and in Georgia too Biden is creeping up on him, while Biden remains ahead in Nevada and Arizona. Biden needs only Pennsylvania to win, taking him to 273 electoral college votes, or Nevada and Arizona, taking him to 270. In contrast Trump would need to secure North Carolina, Arizona and Pennsylvania to secure 271.

Trump had not been seen for more than 36 hours after appearing in the White House East Room at 2.30am on Wednesday morning in front of cheering fans in MAGA hats to claim then that he had ‘won.’

But he spoke after Biden asked Americans to be patient and calm as they waited for the final ballots in the presidential race to be counted – amid mounting anxiety over the long wait for results, and concern about public order.