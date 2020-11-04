Early results from several key battleground states show show the majority of pollsters massively underestimated the weight of support for President Donald Trump in the build-up to the election, suggesting the ‘hidden Trump vote’ may again play a role in the presidential election.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson predicted that it would be the second election in a row that the mainstream media got wrong. ‘How do we screw it up? We, in effect, lied to people,’ he said on-air Tuesday night. ‘How did that happen?’

Polls as late as Monday showed Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump in Florida and Ohio, and a tossup in Texas, yet all three states were declared victories for the Republican presidential candidate relatively quickly after polls closed.

Carlson raised the prospect, which has been widely suggested by political observers, that many Trump voters are afraid to reveal their voting preferences to pollsters.

‘The most basic question the polls raise: Is this a free country? If you’re afraid to express a political view in public — you could be fired for it, banished for it — is that a free society? The answer is, of course not,’ Carlson said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted the media and pollsters for a number of polls showing Biden leading in states he lost, saying Trump supporters are afraid to reveal their vote

A Quinnepiac poll on Monday (left) showed Biden in a commanding lead in Florida

Monday’s Quinnepiac poll (left) also showed Biden leading handily in Ohio, which Trump won

Final polls ahead of the election from Quinnipiac, Reuters/Ipsos and CNBC/Change showed Biden leading in Florida by 5 points, 4 points, and 3 points respectively, suggesting the Democrat would take the key state.

Some polls as recent as last month showed Biden leading in Florida by double digits — yet with at least 96 percent of Florida reporting, Trump led Biden at 51.3 percent to 47.8 percent, and the state was declared for Trump late on Tuesday.

Ohio was called for Trump early on Wednesday with 90 percent of votes reported, showing the Republican leading 53.3 percent to 45.2 percent. Top pollster Quinnipiac had showed Biden ahead in Ohio as late as Monday, 47 percent to 43 percent.

And recent polls from Emmerson and Quinnipiac also showed Texas as a toss-up between Trump and Biden, raising the prospect of a Democratic landslide if the historically red state flipped. But with 91 percent of votes reported, Trump held a commanding lead in the Lone Star state, six points ahead at 52.3 percent to 46.2 percent.

Across the country, battleground states such as North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin also showed Trump leading with partial results reported, raising the prospect that polls showing those states leaning toward Biden might have been flawed.

Carlson said that the ‘obvious lesson’ is that the media got it wrong.

‘At some point we, the media, need to pause and ask ourselves serious questions about how we’re thinking through what’s going to happen and how we present it because our predictions affect outcomes, to some extent, and they also, of course, determine our credibility. People judge us based on our predictions,’ Carlson said.

‘Something really went wrong in the way we predicted a number of these races,’ he said.

On the other hand, polls showing Biden leading in Arizona appeared to be confirmed on Election Day, after Fox News called the state for the Democrat with about three-quarters of the votes counted.

A Morning Consult poll out Monday showed Biden leading Trump in five battleground states

The final election forecast from data journalist Nate Silver’s 538 website on Tuesday morning gave Biden an 89 percent chance of winning the election – though as midnight approached, a Biden landslide had yet to materialize.

For Biden’s boosters, the early returns raised the frightful prospect of a repeat of 2016, when polls showed a commanding lead for Democrat Hillary Clinton that failed to materialize when the votes were tallied.

‘There are more [shy Trump voters] than last time and it’s not even a contest,’ Trafalgar analyst Robert Cahaly (pictured) told The Hill

Among those suggesting that the Trump’s prospects are being understated is Robert Cahaly of The Trafalgar Group, one of the only nonpartisan outlets that predicted a Republican victory in 2016 after finding that Trump was leading in the key battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

This year Trafalgar’s analysis in the final days leading up to the election has again found a small lead for Trump in both of those states, contradicting nearly every other major poll.

In the last presidential election, the polling industry faced embarrassment after projections vastly underrated Trump’s chances at winning.

Cahaly said its ‘quite possible’ that the same will happen in 2020, again because a hidden Trump vote was overlooked.

‘There are more [shy Trump voters] than last time and it’s not even a contest,’ Cahaly told The Hill on Monday.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visits The Warehouse for teens by teens in Wilmington, Delaware on Election Day

Susquehanna Polling and Research has also promoted the hidden Trump voter theory, as its most recent survey put Trump and Biden neck and neck in Wisconsin and gave the president a four-point lead in Florida.

‘There are a lot of voters out there that don’t want to admit they are voting for a guy that has been called a racist,’ Susquehanna analyst Jim Lee told WFMZ this week.

‘That submerged Trump factor is very real. We have been able to capture it and I’m really disappointed others have not.’

But many pollsters have rejected the idea that Trump voters are hiding, in part by disputing the reliability of Trafalgar’s polling methods.

‘[Trafalgar] doesn’t disclose their ‘proprietary digital methods’ so I can’t really evaluate what they’re doing,’ Jon McHenry, a Republican pollster with North Star Opinion Research, told The Hill.

‘They’re far enough out on a limb that a year from now, we’ll all remember if they were very right or very wrong.’

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand on stage after a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, early Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan

McHenry said he thinks its unlikely that Trump voters would lie about their voting plans when approached by pollsters, but acknowledged that data could be skewed if Trump voters are less likely to participate in surveys altogether.

However, he said that kind of ‘skewed response pattern’ wouldn’t necessarily result in worse projections for Trump.

He cited Pennsylvania as an example of a state where Democrats have been found to be less likely to speak to pollsters than Republicans, meaning that they may be underrepresented in the results.

McHenry said that while he can’t rule out response bias, he’s ‘skeptical’ of it.

‘It certainly wouldn’t be enough to explain the national deficits we’re seeing,’ McHenry said.