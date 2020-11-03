Prayers for Trump in the White House

As the Americans go to polls to choose their next president under an unusually tense political cloud, some strange occurrences have marked out this particular US election.

We outline some below:

*An eight-foot-high “non-scalable” fence has appeared around the White House

*Trump’s supporters are intimidating voters, threatening violence moving about in convoys on the streets of Texas and Georgia

*About 100 million had already voted before voting day in the US election.

*Trump has said there would be violence if he loses.

*A judge has rejected his application to void 122,000 votes in Texas.

*Trump described the Supreme Court judgement to allow early voting in Pennsylvania as dangerous and said it would give room for cheating.

*Drive-through voting also tried in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

*In US elections, early voting has been in practice for years.

*Democrats are on TV calling on people to come out and vote in spite of the intimidation.

*Prayers ongoing in the White House for Trump

Dear reader, do you know any other ‘strange’ thing about US election we can add to the list?

