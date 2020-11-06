Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead in the two key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes.

Mr Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state electoral college vote that determines the winner, according to most major television networks.

Mr Biden (77) would become the next president by winning Pennsylvania, or by winning two out of the trio of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Mr Trump’s likeliest path appears narrower – he needs to hang on to both Pennsylvania and Georgia and also to overtake Mr Biden in either Nevada or Arizona.

The former vice-president’s lead in Pennsylvania increased to more than 12,000 on Friday as postal votes were counted in the state.

Mr Biden also maintained slim advantages in Arizona and Nevada. In Nevada, Mr Biden’s lead hovers around 20,000 votes while in Arizona, his lead has narrowed to about 43,000 votes.

As the country held its breath for a result in the White House race, Georgia and Pennsylvania officials expressed optimism they would finish counting on Friday, while Arizona and Nevada were still expected to take days to complete their vote totals.

Officials in Georgia said they expected a recount, which can be requested if the margin in less than 0.5 per cent.

Mr Biden is expected to address the nation on Friday night. Mr Trump vowed to continue his legal fight despite judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly rejecting challenges there.

“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation,” Mr Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

Flagged

Mr Trump (74) fired off several tweets in the early morning hours on Friday, reiterating the complaints he aired earlier at the White House. “I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST,” he said on Twitter, without offering any evidence that any illegal votes have been cast.





Twitter flagged the post as possibly misleading, something it has done to numerous posts by Mr Trump since election day.

The Biden campaign, however, dismissed attacks on the results and the implication that Mr Trump might not concede.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” said campaign spokesman Andrew Bates.

Late on Thursday night, Mr Trump claimed the election process was fraudulent and escalated baseless allegations that Democrats were trying to “steal” the election. He told reporters that the ballot-counting process was unfair and corrupt, having made similar allegations late on election night.

Speaking at a press conference in the White House, the president alleged: “If you count the legal votes, I easily win, if you count the illegal votes they can try and steal the election from us.”

Denouncing mail-in ballots , which have been used by millions of Americans in this election, as “corrupt” he said that the voting apparatus of the states where counts are continuing “are run by Democrats”.

“We were winning,” he said, “and our numbers started miraculously getting whittled away in secret.”

As expected, Mr Biden’s lead increased when mail-in ballots began to be counted in recent days, while Mr Trump performed better with in-person election-day voting.

Arguing that he “decisively” won many critical states such as Florida and Iowa, Mr Trump said that pollsters got it “knowingly wrong”, creating the illusion of momentum for Mr Biden.

Some Republicans denounced the US president’s claims. Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted that the president’s claims of fraud were “getting insane”. If Mr Trump had “legit” concerns about fraud they needed to be based on evidence and taken to court, Mr Kinzinger said, adding: “STOP Spreading debunked misinformation.”

US president Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking at the White House on Thursday. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Photo



Maryland’s Republican governor Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful who has often criticised Mr Trump, said unequivocally: “There is no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before.”

Mr Hogan tweeted: “No election or person is more important than our Democracy.”

Secret service

Mr Biden expressed confidence in brief remarks on Thursday. “We have no doubt, when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners,” he said at an appearance in the late afternoon, referring to running mate Kamala Harris.

The Washington Post reported that the secret service was ramping up protection for Mr Biden ahead of a possible victory speech as early as Friday.

Mr Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, pursued a flurry of lawsuits in several states, though judges in Georgia and Michigan rejected challenges there. Legal experts said the cases had little chance of affecting the electoral outcome, and Biden campaign senior legal adviser Bob Bauer called them part of a “broader misinformation campaign”.

The close election has underscored the the nation’s deep political divides, and if he wins, Mr Biden could also face a difficult time governing in a deeply polarised Washington.

Republicans could keep control of the US Senate, and they would likely block large parts of his legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change.

The winner will face a pandemic that has killed more than 234,000 people in the US and left millions more out of work, even as the country still grapples with the aftermath of months of unrest over race relations and police brutality. – Additional reporting: Agencies