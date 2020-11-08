The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the United States President-elect, Joe Biden, on his successful election as the 46th President of the United States.

The party also congratulated Americans for a successful and peaceful election in strict adherence to democratic principles and extant laws of their country, despite the intense competition.

The PDP in a communique on Sunday asserted that the election is a lesson to leaders that power resides with the people and that there is a limit to how any individual can hold a people to ransom.

“Our party holds that the United States’ Presidential election presents lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders, irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents.

“Indeed, the manifest non-interference by the security forces and the judiciary in the US election calls out the current situation in our country where security agencies and compromised judicial officers are used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people as largely witnessed in the last five years, particularly in the 2019 general elections.

“The US election also serves as a strong lesson to our nation on the need to strengthen our institutions while focusing on our processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals.

“Moreover, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the post-Election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing the divisive tendencies, nepotism, and marginalization which characterize his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten the stability, unity, and development of our nation,” the communique read in part.

However, in congratulating the US President-elect, the PDP urged him to use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic, political and international trade collaborations with a focus on Africa as well as the developing world.

“Our party recalls that the United States and Nigeria have a long history of robust diplomatic relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation in critical sectors, with many enduring cultural, political, economic and social affinities which should be strengthened for more global development,” the statement partly read.

The PDP wished President-elect, Joe Biden, a successful tenure and urged Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory template to consolidate Nigeria’s democratic processes ahead of subsequent general elections in the country.