Trump(R) and Biden (L). PHOTO: BBC

Joe Biden has moved closer to hitting the 270 electoral vote margin considered by experts to be the required to clinch the win for the Washington seat.

The former vice president of the United States currently has 264 electoral votes based on Associated Press (AP) data while Donald Trump has 214.

Pennsylvania is considered one of Trump’s stronghold as he was in an early lead but Biden has overtaken him.

Trump and his supporters have continued to clamour for the stop of vote counting, an action Trump declared was “illegal” since voting ended November 3rd.

Biden and his supporters, on the other hand, have continued to insist all votes must be counted. American voters cast more than 94 million mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day, according to the U.S. Elections Project. That figure represents more than 68% of the total votes counted in 2016, according to the report.

The overtake by Biden can be attributed to the mail-in ballots as most of Trump’s voters did not take advantage of the voting system and instead waited till the D-Day of the election,

According to Politico report, Democrats return nearly three times as many mail-in ballots as Republicans in Pennsylvania

Vanguard News Nigeria.