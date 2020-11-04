Daily News

US Election: Joe Biden wins Arizona to claim 11 more electoral votes

US Election: Joe Biden wins Arizona to claim 11 more electoral votes
Trump(R) and Biden (L). PHOTO: BBC

Democrat Joe Biden has won in the southwestern US state of Arizona, a traditionally Republican stronghold which was captured by President Donald Trump in 2016, Fox News and the Associated Press projected early Wednesday.

The call for Biden in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, came after a speech from Trump, who claimed victory in the nail-biter election despite several key states not yet being called.

So far, at the time of this publication, states clinched by Biden include: Arizona, Hawaii, Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico, California, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut, as well as the District of Columbia.

US 2020 election results live updates: Trump in race with Biden

While Trump has won Florida, Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Wyoming, West Virginia, South Carolina, Idaho, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Montana.

