US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the US presidential election. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP)

Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers officially certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory in the state over Donald Trump on Monday, closing off another avenue for the outgoing president to contest his national defeat.

The board voted three in favor to one abstention to certify Biden as the winner after he topped Trump by nearly 156,000 votes out of the 5.5 million cast.

Trump has claimed since the November 3 election, without evidence, that he was defeated due to fraudulent voting and counting practices in the state.

AFP


