Esther Agbaje and Oye Owolewa

As the world awaits the final results of the U.S. presidential election, two Nigerian-Americans, Esther Agbaje and Oye Owolewa, have been elected into the House of Representatives.

Oye Owolewa, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Pharmacy, contested to represent the district of Colombia, on the platform of the Democratic Party.

Esther Agbaje on the other hand, contested to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Reps on the platform of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

PRESS RELEASE DABIRI EREWA FELICITATES WITH OYE OWOLEWA, FIRST NIGERIAN TO WIN USA CONGRESSIONAL SEAT ABUJA, NOV. 04, 2020: Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission ( NIDCOM) has congratulated Mr Oye Owolewa [@AdeoyeOwolewa], the first Nigerian pic.twitter.com/ks3b7IGwMl — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) November 4, 2020

