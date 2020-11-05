By Nwafor Sunday
Surprised with the results coming out from different states, and the margin therein, United States President Donald Trump, Thursday appealed to Americans to stop ‘ the fraud’.
The ongoing election has been faulted by Trump who yesterday said he was astonished at the level his votes magically disappeared.
Maintaining his stand, the fearless Trump opined: “STOP THE FRAUD!
“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!
Big legal win in Pennsylvania!”.
