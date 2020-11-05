President Donald Trump of USA.

By Nwafor Sunday

Surprised with the results coming out from different states, and the margin therein, United States President Donald Trump, Thursday appealed to Americans to stop ‘ the fraud’.

The ongoing election has been faulted by Trump who yesterday said he was astonished at the level his votes magically disappeared.

Maintaining his stand, the fearless Trump opined: “STOP THE FRAUD!

“All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!

Big legal win in Pennsylvania!”.

Vanguard