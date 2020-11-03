Daily News

US election: Trump describes parade for him in Nigeria as ‘great honour’

By
0
us-election:-trump-describes-parade-for-him-in-nigeria-as-‘great-honour’
Views: Visits 0

US election: Parade for me in Nigeria, great honour, Trump says

The United States President Donald Trump has expressed his gratitude to some Nigerians who held a walk for his reelection on Tuesday.

The US President shared a video of the Nigerians parading the streets, waving the United States flag and his picture.

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

ALSO READ: US Election 2020: ‘Strange’ events in Trump’s America

Meanwhile, some associates to the US President were seen praying for his reelection at the Oval Office.

The President is currently in a keenly-contested election with Joe Biden who was the 47th Vice President of the US.

Vanguard

EndSars: Over 1,500 suspects arrested nationwide – IGP

Previous article

Osinbajo Meets With Governors, Seeks Ways Of Strengthening National Unity

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News