The United States President Donald Trump has expressed his gratitude to some Nigerians who held a walk for his reelection on Tuesday.

The US President shared a video of the Nigerians parading the streets, waving the United States flag and his picture.

A parade for me in Nigeria, a great honor! pic.twitter.com/EHiSQMFvSZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile, some associates to the US President were seen praying for his reelection at the Oval Office.

The President is currently in a keenly-contested election with Joe Biden who was the 47th Vice President of the US.

Vanguard