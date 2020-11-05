By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:05 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: 21:51 EST, 4 November 2020

Election protests have descended into chaos in New York City where thousands of activists took to the streets to demand every vote be counted after President Trump falsely claimed victory amid a cliffhanger presidential race.

Crowds began mobilizing in Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue late Wednesday afternoon as part of several ‘Protect the Results’ demonstrations that kicked off in cities across the country.

Protesters had marched down the iconic thoroughfare in a generally peaceful rally while others convened in Washington Square Park as police officers in riot gear stood by in force.

The demonstrations however took a violent turn by nightfall when officers began moving on crowds in the West Village and clashes erupted at rallies in Leroy Street and Seventh Avenue.

Footage shared on social media showed cops using heavy-handed crowd control tactics including kettling, by closing in on large groups before carrying out several arrests.

It comes after city and state officials had been bracing for potential unrest ahead of Election Day, with local businesses boarding up their property amid fears of violence and riots spurred by a potential Trump victory.

But those concerns did not materialize on Tuesday which only saw scattered protests after voting ended however, fears were heightened again on Wednesday after Trump called for voting to stop.

In New York City, protesters gathered near the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue while other groups convened on 59th Street before marching down Other demonstrations were also staged in Washington Square Park where a crowd of about 200 people got together as cops in riot gear stood by and police helicopters hovered above.

Protesters holding placards marched down the streets with cops in tow, while chanting ‘count every vote’ and ‘every vote counts’.

The demonstrations had remained generally peaceful up until clashes broke out between activists and officers on bicycles from the NYPD Strategic Response Group on Leroy and 7th Avenue, according to Gothamist.

At least four people were arrested in the scuffle while others were seen being apprehended by cops in the East Village, according to scene footage.

Similar scenes unfolded in Philadelphia, where crowds marched past Independence Hall as they called for a fair count.

Earlier, the Republican campaign had urged officials to stop the count, demanding Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state allow in more inspectors after Biden was projected to be the winner in the state.

Trump’s remarks were the sort of call that protest organizers had planned for. The ‘Protect the Results’ coalition of over 130 groups, from Planned Parenthood to Republicans for the Rule of Law, has said it had about 500 protests organized around the country.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the LAPD declared a tactical alert as they prepare for a wave of ‘Count Every Vote’ marches in the city.

The prolonged task of counting this year’s deluge of mail-in votes raised fears that the lack of clarity in the presidential race could spark conflict.

Other anti-Trump demonstration were set for Wednesday evening, with protesters gathering in Houston, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon.