United States agencies overseeing election security say the November 3, 2020 election is the “most secure in the history of America’, and insist there is no evidence of compromise in the presidential election called for the Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden.

Biden on Friday won the state of Arizona to consolidate his victory in the election with China joining some other countries to congratulate him.

The Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees in a statement said “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

The statement was to clear the air following allegations of ‘votes stealing’ by President Donald Trump.

Trump has refused to concede defeat.

The Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees said: “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result.

“When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.

“Other security measures like pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) certification of voting equipment help to build additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

The group comprises the following agencies: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Assistant Director Bob Kolasky; U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chair Benjamin Hovland; National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) President Maggie Toulouse Oliver; National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) President Lori Augino; Escambia County (Florida) Supervisor of Elections David Stafford; Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council (SCC) – Chair Brian Hancock (Unisyn Voting Solutions); Vice Chair Sam Derheimer (Hart InterCivic); Chris Wlaschin (Election Systems & Software); Ericka Haas (Electronic Registration Information Center); and Maria Bianchi (Democracy Works).

Biden consolidates victory, wins Arizona

President-elect Joe Biden has won the state of Arizona to consolidate his victory in the November 3 election.

The Arizona victory adds the state’s 11 Electoral College votes to Biden’s lead of 290-217, according to projection by NBC News projects

It also puts further pressure on President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the election.

Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there.

The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day. This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated by NBC News as “too close to call” and a hand recount is being conducted in Georgia.

China breaks silence on U.S. elections, congratulates Biden

China yesterday broke its silence on the U.S. elections by congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, speaking in Beijing said:”We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Biden and Harris.

“We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures.”

China was among a few notable countries who had delayed in congratulating Biden since he was projected to have won the election on Nov. 7.

Russia, Brazil and Mexico have not commented on the outcome of the election, which President Donald Trump has refused to concede over alleged fraud.

China’s acknowledgement came after several television networks on Thursday evening projected Biden would defeat Trump in the battleground state of Arizona.

Before the election, there were several alerts by the U.S. intelligence community over alleged attempts by Russia and China to interfere in the polls.

While China was alleged to be meddling in favour of Biden, Russia was accused of working in the interest of Trump. Both countries denied the allegations.

Under the Trump administration, relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated over alleged unfair trade practices and cyber espionage by Beijing.

Both countries have also been clashing over the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump on Nov. 9, a day after the election.