Orji Kalu

… hails Biden, Harris

By Victor Ajihromanus

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has said the victory of US President-elect, Joe Biden, shows the country’s electoral process is a model worthy of emulation.

Describing the victory as victory for the world, Kalu emphasised the role of the United States of America ( USA) in global development.

The business mogul turned politician, stressed that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the USA has deepened over the years, adding that both entities have sustained their economic and political ties.

Kalu, while commending voters in the USA for their commitment to democratic process, the former Governor urged the political class in Nigeria and other parts of the world, to emulate the democratic virtues of the USA.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former Governor said, ” the news of the emergence of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President- elect and Vice -President -elect respectively of the United States of America (USA) is a good development not only for the US but the world at large.

“The electoral process demonstrated in the US presidential election is worth emulating by other countries across the globe.

” Democracy must be sustained in all parts of the world for the sake of global peace and stability.

“The victory of the candidate of the democratic party is indeed well-deserved, remarkable and historic.

” The duo of Biden and Harris have the goodwill to lead the USA”

While calling on the USA to further strengthen its ties with Africa and Nigeria in particular, Kalu wished the newly elected President and Vice President of the USA success in their new roles.