US President elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris on Sunday, 29 November, announced an all female white house senior communications team.

According to BBC, Biden’s office claims it’s the first in the country’s history, the team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, the former deputy campaign communications director for Biden.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior white house communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better, Biden said in a statement.

Pili Tobar, who served as the communications director for coalitions during the campaign, will serve as deputy white house communications director.

Karine Jean-Pierre, a senior adviser during Biden’s campaign who later served as chief of staff to Harris, will serve as principal deputy press secretary.

Symone Sanders, also a senior adviser to Biden during the campaign, will serve as a senior adviser and chief spokesperson to the vice president.

Ashley Etienne, will serve as communications director to the vice president. Etienne was a special assistant to the President and director of communications for the cabinet under the Obama administration.

Elizabeth Alexander, will serve as communications director for first lady Jill Biden, she previously worked under the Obama administration as Biden’s press secretary, she had served as Biden’s communications director when he was a senator. Harris, who will make history as the country’s first female vice president, described the newly announced team as “experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering.” “Our country is facing unprecedented challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice. To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that. These communications professionals express our commitment to building a white house that reflects the very best of our nation,” Harris said in a statement.

